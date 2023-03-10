Months after the release of the first volume of BERSERK DELUXE EDITIONwhich we told you about in our review of BERSERK DELUXE volume 1, Sandwiches Comics announces a release date for the highly anticipated volume 2 of the new edition of the manga of Kentaro Miura.

BERSERK DELUXE EDITION volume 2 will be available in all Italian comics stores from Thursday 16 Marchcharacterized by its large format, hard cover in imitation leather and maxi foliation.

The publishing house also announces that the third volume will arrive in April.

Source: Sandwiches Comics