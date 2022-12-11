For 70 days a mysterious account related to the anime of Berserking and many fans expected an announcement about it. Finally, and after a long wait, said countdown came to an end.

But what was revealed is not up to what many expected. It was actually to announce that Berserk: Memorial Edition It will be released on Blu-ray and DVD. As planned, it will be on sale next year.

Specifically, on March 29, 2023. So to celebrate this announcement about Berserking the team in charge posted a new illustration of of Griffith as Femto.

We recommend: Berserk: Everything you need to know.

As expected, there are those who had very high expectations. They did not lack what they thought that perhaps the manga of the late Kentaro Miura would have a new anime, and in the best of cases, it would be a reboot or reboot of the one that came out in 2016.

Font: Studio 4°C.

The latter, which is simply titled Berserking, is one of the most criticized for its lousy use of computer generated graphics and animation. But as you can see the announcement was not even about that.

For some it was a huge stretch to count for so long just to reveal the Blu-ray and DVD of Berserk: Memorial Edition. They even think it’s a wasted opportunity on the part of the team.

What is the anime of Berserk: Memorial Edition of the announcement?

Some might think that Berserk: Memorial Edition It is a new anime of the series. It’s not really like that. It is the trilogy of films known collectively as Berserk: The Golden Age Arc which adapts the arc of the manga known as the Golden Arc.

It is a work of the same animation studio, Studio 4°C, which was in charge of the films. The Egg of the King (2012), The Battle for Doldrey (2012) and Advent (2013).

Font: Studio 4°C.

Only that the Berserk: Memorial Edition it not only splits movies into TV episodes, but has additional content in the form of never-before-seen scenes.

In that sense, Studio 4°C has done a great job. But as we mentioned before, the announcement that many expected was a new anime of Berserkingnot a volume that only attracts the attention of collectors and that probably only comes in Japanese.

In addition to Berserking we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.