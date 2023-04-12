













Berserk: Continuation will return at the end of April and the story will be much cruder

However, Studio Gaga in conjunction with writer Kouji Mori —Suicide Land and Holyland—and based on the notes left by the mangaka, they decided to continue the story. The new manga number of Berserking will arrive on April 28, 2023 via Young Animal.

Finishing someone else’s work is an enormous challenge, despite having notes on the general course decided by the author. And although obviously, it will not be the same, the gesture is appreciated because the fans of Berserking and the story itself deserves a dignified closure.

Yet it remains to be seen the reception of the fans, Let’s see how they embrace this new episode of a series of the caliber of Berserk.

Source: Young Animal

The last chapter of the manga Berserking It came out on September 10, 2021. The 364th installment was published posthumously in collaboration with the mangaka’s assistants at Studio Gaga.

What do we expect from the sequel to Berserk?

However, the work remained in a very dark moment. Griffith has Casca and remains shrouded in darkness of no return, leaving Guts few paths to choose from.

On the other hand, the little that remains of the band of the falcon also plunges the story into critical points.

Berserking It is a very dark fantasy story with a visceral structure and full of tragedy and action.

