













Berserk: Chapter 374 ready, soon we will know what the future of the work is









Well, regarding this there are some comments from one of the people who work on it.

It is Doratan, who was one of Miura’s assistants and who continues to collaborate with his work. This he said through Twitter.

Doratan, who is one of Studio Gaga’s artists, commented that fans have been asking a lot about the 374th chapter of the manga. Berserking. That is why he commented that it is complete even though it is not ready yet.

We recommend: Berserk: Everything you need to know.

This illustrator pointed ‘sorry, but it’s up to the editorial department to decide what to publish, so wait a little longer’.

In this case, you have to look at Hakusensha, which is the company that launches and distributes the manga in Japan.

Fountain: Hakusensha.

But Doratan still commented that soon there will be news about the adventures of Guts and company. This artist stated ‘so along with the release of Berserk volume 42, we have an official announcement’.

Doratan then emphasized ‘I think it will be next week’. So something new could be expected from September 4 to 9, 2023. In that sense, you can only be a little patient and wait for new information.

If it wasn’t for Mori, who is in charge of continuing the manga of Berserking, this would be over by now. This creative knows the plans that Kentaro Miura had for the final stretch of the story.

Fountain: Hakusensha.

All that appears embodied in the new chapters are his ideas. But it is also necessary to point out that there are some adjustments and fixes so that everything can work. Miura was one of the most influential mangaka and many fans still mourn the loss of him.

Apart from Berserking we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)