There animated series from Berserk produced in 1997 has a exit date on Netflix: will be available on the streaming platform with all episodes starting from December 1st.

Several months after the untimely death of Kentaro Miura, Berserk will return to our screens with the animated reduction, based as you know on the saga “The Golden Age”, which tells the birth of Team of Hawks.

In any case, some clues suggest that the arrival of the Berserk anime on Netflix is ​​only the beginning of a project linked to the work of Miura. Does the network have the intention of producing new adaptations of the manga?

It is difficult to predict, but it is clear that Gatsu’s story certainly deserves a second chance in the television arena, all the more so now that there is the prospect of its conclusion.