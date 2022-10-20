Pd, Bersani is crediting himself as the opponent of Meloni: the case

This morning Pierluigi Bersani is trending on Twitter and this is a bit of a surprise given that the interest of the people should be centered on the next government and its troubles and instead there is still him to steal the show from Giorgia Meloni And Silvio Berlusconi. Pierluigi he is a man of the tavern, not in the sense that he frequents infamous taverns, but that he is born in Bettola, province of Piacenza 71 years ago.

His cursus honorum did it all: President of the Emilia – Romagna Region, Minister of Industry, Minister of Transport, Minister of Economic Development, Member of the European Parliament, Secretary of the Democratic Party in short, a robina that not even Di Maio managed to grab and so that’s saying something.

In addition, say that he has a degree in theoretical philosophy and wraps you certain ideological pappardelle that I miss a Jesuit and that’s it. Now Bersani it is no longer in the Democratic Party, as indeed Massimo D’Alema. Stays in Article 1 the microparty of the late Minister Speranza. A thing of no value. His exit on the fact that if at Mise there is a photo of Benito Mussolini his must not be among the former ministers.

But do not be fooled by the bold temerity of a man who in the past, precisely as Minister of Economic Development, was a hyper – liberal everything caught in the heat of liberalization, not even had been the head of Confindustria. Bersani was then considered a dangerous “right” right along with D’Alemaalso recently converted.

So when yesterday he spread the famous twitter with the words: “I get news that al PUT the photographs of all the ministers, including Mussolini, would be exhibited. In case of confirmation, I kindly ask to be exempted and my photo removed”, It became clear that he was up to something.

Because in general Bersani is a man of ordera party man led by the dangerous catto – communism that he carried on his shoulder like a monkey from an early age. It does nothing for nullto. It does not follow any movement of the spirit but is only moved by the geodesics of convenience.

If Bersani then made this silly exit there must be an end, a purpose. The sterile opposition between the couple “M. & M.“, And that is “Mussolini & Meloni”is that “L. & B. “, where by L we must mean Lenin whose portrait stands behind him (indeed together with those of Togliatti and Gramsci) in a post of his last June for the occasion withdrawn from the right-wing newspapers.

The former minister is aiming for something else and that is to return to the Democratic Party in place of Enrico Letta, now wounded and weakened, in the process of sorboning. Anyone who knows the shrewd Emilian well knows that between a beer, a joke about cows and jaguars, he always and only aims at one thing: power.

And therefore Mussolini doesn’t give a damn but it helps him right now to go national trend on Twitter because you know, the “M effect” -Which crafty ones like Antonio Scurati know well-, it always works, better than Jesus Christ.

Therefore it is plausible that Bersani is crediting himself as the opponent of Meloni. Oh my God, it would also be a return of true politics – and this is good -, given that Giuseppe Conte is a loose cannon for the Democratic Party and has found a fortune in his hand without even knowing why.

Bersani is transforming himself back into a partisan with the machine gun over his shoulder and sees the possibility of five years greedy of opposition as a “little red prince” and then jumped to seize the opportunity. It is the eternal return of which he was already talking about Giovanbattista Vico And Federico Nietzsche even if they did not really think of the “man from Bettola”. Welcome back “Commander Luigi”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

