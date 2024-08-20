Vannacci: “I am absolutely against the ius scholae. Studying two years in a country is not enough to obtain citizenship”

General Roberto Vannaccion the occasion of the presentation of his new book “Courage Wins”, addresses the issue relating to the founding his own party. “I absolutely deny it. These are the people who want to sow discord between me and the League. What exists And a movement initially cultural — The world upside down — that is expandingbecause there are more and more people who support me. First – Vannacci tells Il Corriere della Sera – this movement followed a general, then a writer, now it follows a politician and is therefore changing its company name. Now they’ve invented this thing that I want to found my own party, bah… But I I am faithful to the word given to Matteo Salvini. The movement will transform itself into a political association. It will not be a party, also because the foundations are missing. But it will be a conglomerate of all those people who are very many and who it will do good to the party where I will find myself, which is the League.”

Vannacci also addresses the issue of ius scholae: “I am absolutely against it. And above all – the general explains to Il Corriere – I am against ius soli. To quote a joke that is circulating online: if someone is born in a stable he is not a horse. One thing is hospitality, another is citizenship. Why should a person who comes from a foreign country obtain citizenship just for having studied there for two years?”. Meanwhile, Vannacci seems to have won his legal battle against Pier Luigi Bersani.

Yesterday the general received a formal communication of the request from the Ravenna Prosecutor’s Office of criminal decree of conviction for aggravated defamation towards the former secretary of the Democratic Party, who in September 2023, from the stage of the Festa dell’Unità in Ravenna had publicly called him “asshole” Speaking of the book Il mondo al contrario, Bersani had said: “I have only read the summaries. When you read that stuff you think: let’s disband the army, let’s disband the institutions, let’s make a huge bar, the Bar Italia. I have one question left: if in that bar it is possible to call a homosexual abnormal, is it is it possible to call a general an idiot?“.