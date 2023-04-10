European Tour 4Berry van Peer has caused a resounding surprise at the German Darts Grand Prix, the fourth PDC Euro Tour tournament of the year. The 26-year-old Dutchman, 159th in the world ranking, defeated 21-year-old top talent Josh Rock from Northern Ireland, number 33 in the world, in the second round: 6-3. Dirk van Duijvenbode and Danny Noppert also reached the eighth finals in Munich. Raymond van Barneveld and Jeffrey de Zwaan were cancelled.

Yesterday Van Peer was too strong for Dutch American Jules van Dongen (6-1) in the first round. Van Peer opposed Rocky immediately one break. The Dutchman saw his opponent come alongside after four legs, but Rock was again unable to keep his own leg. Bionicas Van Peer’s nickname is, did not give away the lead and via a double eight he won in Munich.

Van Peer’s average was over 94, slightly less than one point more than Rock. The finish percentage of the Dutchman was also better: 54.55 percent to 42.86 percent. In the eighth finals, Van Peer will face the Irishman Keane Barry tomorrow afternoon. (text continues below the tweet)



Van Duijvenbode along Rydz

Van Duijvenbode entered the second round because of his position in the world ranking (eleventh). Aubergenius in his first match in Munich was too strong for the Englishman Callan Rydz, the number 24 in the world: 6-3. Only in the first and last leg did not fall break and it was Van Duijvenbode who managed to keep his own leg. The seven legs in between were all breaks. The Dutchman scored an average of more than 95, compared to more than ninety from Rydz. The finish percentage was also in favor of Aubergenius: 37.5 percent to 23.08 percent. In the eighth finals, Van Duijvenbode will play against compatriot Noppert or the German Liam Maendl-Lawrance. (text continues below the tweet)



Noppers with heels over the ditch

Danny Noppert has also reached the third round in Munich. The Dutchman was 6-5 too strong for 18-year-old Liam Meandl-Lawrance. For the 18-year-old German talent it was a competition in his hometown, so naturally he had the audience behind him. In addition, Meandl-Lawrance throws relatively slowly, which made it difficult for Noppert to get into his rhythm. The Freeze fell behind 4-5, but still took the last two legs.

“Barney” can’t stunt against Price

Raymond van Barneveld caused a spectacle at the oche in Munich on Saturday against Ian White, but had to recognize his superior in Gerwyn Price on Sunday evening. The Dutch five-time world champion started the match with a break, but soon saw that Price recovered. The Welshman eventually recorded an average of 100.02, while ‘Barney’ only threw an average of 83.15. It resulted in a 6-2 final score.

(text continues below the tweet)



De Zwaan loses against Humphries

Jeffrey de Zwaan defeated Brendon Dolan on Saturday, but he was unable to follow up on that victory a day later. The 27-year-old Dutchman didn't stand a chance against Luke Humphries, who was placed first in Germany. De Zwaan was immediately broken twice and so he faced a 3-0 deficit in no time. He never recovered from that blow, the game ended in 6-2. De Zwaan was only 14 percent on his doubles and only threw an average of 85.32.

Michael van Gerwen takes a rest and is missing at the German Darts Grand Prix.

Second round results

Afternoon session

Josh Rock – Berry van Peer 3-6

Dave Chisnall – Dragutin Horvat 6-4

Dirk van Duijvenbode – Callan Rydz 6-3

Rob Cross – Keane Barry 3-6

Jonny Clayton – Andrew Gilding 1-6

Joe Cullen – Ross Smith 6-5

Nathan Aspinall – Cameron Menzies 6-3

Jose de Sousa – Steve Beaton 6-2 Evening session (from 7 pm)

Dimitri Van den Bergh – Chris Dobey 2-6

Danny Noppert – Liam Maendl-Lawrance 6-5

Michael Smith – Adam Warner 6-5

Gerwyn Price – Raymond van Barneveld 6-2

Damon Heta – Gabriel Clemens 6-3

Peter Wright-Lee Evans 1-6

Martin Schindler-Jim Williams 1-6

Luke Humphries – Jeffrey de Zwaan 6-2

Darts calendar 2023

View the complete darts calendar for this year here.





