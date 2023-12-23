Exit AspinallAfter Richard Veenstra, Berry van Peer (27) also provided a resounding surprise at the World Darts Championship. Bionic Northern Irish top talent Josh Rock (22) knocked out of the tournament in the second round: 3-1. After Raymond van Barneveld, Michael van Gerwen, Richard Veenstra and the Swedish Dutchman Jeffrey de Graaf, a fifth Dutchman enters the third round. Later in the evening there was also an English stunt: Ricky Evans eliminated Nathan Aspinall, number six in the world.