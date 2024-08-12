Berry sector | Berry pickers have arrived in Finland quietly from Thailand – Entrepreneur: It would have been unreasonable to wait longer

Berry industry|Some of the Thai berry pickers have arrived in the country in complete silence, while there is tension as to whether Thailand will allow the pickers to come to Finland.

Thai people pickers are gathering berries in Finland after all, although their arrival has been uncertain this year.

Berry entrepreneur Akseli Nevalainen says that the flight of the last employees he hired landed in Finland on Monday evening. There will be around 150 employees in total, says Nevalainen.

The first ones arrived at the beginning of last week, says Nevalainen. According to him, the plane tickets were originally purchased until the end of July, but some were delayed by a couple of weeks when the Thai authorities did not give the green light.

However, blueberries are now at their best in Kainuu, and the season will continue for several more weeks, says Nevalainen.

“And then comes the lingonberry.”

Thai people before today, there was no certainty in the public about the arrival of the pickers. Thailand is prevented them from leavingand the newspapers have speculated whether the employees will be able to come at all.

Nevalainen’s employees came to Finland by flying with their own permission.

Finland on the other hand, Thai pickers are welcome, as they have permission to stay and work in Finland.

“It seems unreasonable that some Thai authority would then pledge the permission to leave the country,” says Nevalainen.

“If we had been stuck waiting for their country’s authorities’ permits, we would have been very late.”

He does not believe that the employees will face any sanctions in their home country.

Authorities toured Kainuu last week inspecting nine berry camps. Nevalainen’s employees were also inspected at the camp in Suomussalmi.

According to the police, things in the camps were generally fine during inspections.

A total of two hundred pickers were found at berry camps, i.e. pickers’ bases, none of whom were Finnish citizens, says the crime commissioner Nina Similä From the Oulu police.

According to him, there were citizens of nine different countries, for example Ukrainians and Indians.

During the inspection visits, 75 Thai citizens were met, who, according to Similä, belong to the group that is expected to receive permission from their home country to travel to Finland.

The inspection visits were made jointly by the police, the Regional Administration Office and the Border Guard.

In the camps some are employed by the companies that buy the berries, and some are not. For example, Thai pickers are employees of a company that buys berries.

Some, on the other hand, pick according to the rules of the so-called berry law. In this case, the pickers are not on anyone’s payroll, but a local company invites the pickers to the country or organizes a framework for them in order to be able to buy the pickers’ catch. In this case, the law obliges companies, among other things, to train pickers.

For example, Ukrainians can also come from other EU countries for the summer season to work in this way at their own risk, and on the other hand, there are, for example, citizens of other countries studying in Finland in the camps, says Similä.

This year employee residence permits have been granted to approximately 900 Thais who were supposed to come to work for four different companies.

The berry companies have been feverishly waiting for the pickers to arrive all summer.

The officials and ministers of Thailand and Finland have discussed the situation of the pickers throughout the summer, and most recently the ministers talked in a video call at the end of July. At that time, the ministry expected Thailand to make a decision quickly.

However, nothing has been heard.

As far as Finland is concerned, everything that can be done has been done anyway, the government advisor of the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs Jarmo Tiukkanen told last week.

Thailand has been concerned about the treatment of berry pickers in Finland. In the background are concerns about trampling on the rights of pickers and the accusations of human trafficking by companies in the industry.

In the past, the pickers have come to the country with tourist visas, but in the spring it was announced that those who want to come to Finland must now sign employment contracts with the buyers of the berries.

In previous years, Thai pickers have picked about nine out of ten blueberries sold in Finland.