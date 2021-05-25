Fresh strawberries began to appear on store shelves. Farmers advise to choose berries grown as close to the place of sale as possible – they are tastier, and nutritionists urge not to eat them on an empty stomach – this can be dangerous to health. Izvestia found out when to start buying strawberries, where they come from and how to choose them correctly.

In the heat and for dessert

Nutritionist Olga Korableva said that strawberries should not be eaten on an empty stomach, it is better to leave them for dessert – the berry can cause food allergies, especially in people suffering from diseases of the gastrointestinal tract … This is a product that can lead to anaphylactic shock in allergy sufferers, she said.

According to her, Strawberries should not be eaten by nursing mothers or pregnant women, so that the child does not develop allergies. She recommended that children under one year old do not give strawberries at all, as well as those who have been diagnosed with gastritis and stomach ulcers. – this berry contains oxalic acid.

Allergologist-immunologist of the Moscow Regional Consultative and Diagnostic Center for Children Marina Malinovskaya Rearlier notedthat it is garden strawberries and strawberries that are the most allergenic among berries. And most often the allergy manifests itself in children under three years of age. …

Physician, nutritionist Natalya Lazurenko encourages eating strawberries in the heat …

– It’s a great product. It is sweet, and refreshing, and quite watery, and has a rather low glycemic index, insulinemic index, – said Lazurenko. – That is, it will not negatively affect the pancreas.

According to Korableva, strawberries should be eaten in the morning or in the afternoon until seven in the evening. The therapist also considers this berry a good snack.

American scientists have previously found that eating large amounts of strawberries and apples can protect human skin from aging: these products contain a lot of flavonoids and fisetin. …

What everyone needs

Rospotrebnadzor emphasizes: an allergy to strawberries is an absolute contraindication for its use. And they agree with the experts: it is not worth eating for people suffering from gastrointestinal diseases during an exacerbation of the disease.

– A complex of organic acids (oxalic, salicylic) in contact with the gastric mucosa increases its irritation, which can contribute to the exacerbation of gastritis, gastroduodenitis, gastric ulcer and duodenal ulcer , – said the department. – If there is no exacerbation, then strawberries can be eaten in small quantities (150-200 grams per day).

At the same time, according to Rospotrebnadzor, strawberries can negatively affect tooth enamel, exacerbating the course of tooth decay … Moreover, eating berries on an empty stomach can irritate the stomach – they are recommended to be eaten as a dessert after the main meal.

The department also emphasizes that “ the beneficial properties of the berry are usually unjustly neglected “.

– Eating only five berries compensates for the daily requirement of the human body for vitamin C, – experts explain. – There is more folic acid in strawberries than in grapes and raspberries. Also, berries contain a significant amount of iodine. In addition, strawberries can be considered as a complete source of fiber, sucrose and fructose. … The calorie content of strawberries is also very low, and does not exceed 36 kcal. This is not enough to store fat and build up a fat layer, but to replenish the body’s energy it will be quite enough.

The general director of the Berry Union, Irina Koziy, answers the question about the benefits or harms of strawberries unequivocally:

– You can always eat berries, the more the better – she told Izvestia. – We really lack berries in our diet. This is what everyone needs at any time of the year. It is worth noting: what is massively cultivated on personal plots and enterprises, it is correct to call garden strawberries. But among the people it is customary to call it strawberries – this is a completely different type of plant, and also Victoria – this is only one of the varieties of garden strawberries.

Overlapping seasons

Irina Koziy notes that the market is now mainly represented by berries from Turkey, however, garden strawberries are already appearing, grown in the Crimea, Krasnodar Territory, Adygea, Stavropol and other southern republics of the country … These regions are already harvesting and have even switched to berries from the open field.

– The most massive season this year will be a little later than usual, because it was a long cold spring, she explained. – And, accordingly, the massive harvest in the southern regions will be at the beginning of June, that is, in a week and a half …

At the same time, it is not yet clear whether there will be the same shift in the farms of the central region, she notes, because recently, rather high temperatures have accelerated the vegetation of plants.

“A number of farms believe that they will start harvesting in just a week,” says Koziy. – This will be the first harvest in such regions as Lipetsk, Voronezh and other neighboring regions. This is not yet accurate data – we are looking at the weather and how it affects the harvest.

Weather conditions this year have meant that the peak of the southern season and the beginning of the season in central Russia are likely to coincide. This is not very good either for producers or consumers.

– There will be a lot of berries on the market at once, for producers the price will drop very much, but for consumers it will turn out that there will be a lot of it at once, and then there will be nothing left , – explains Koziy.

How to choose strawberries

Recommendations of Rospotrebnadzor will help you choose a good strawberry : berries should be dry, without signs of decay, uniform and rich color. The leaves of the “cups” framing the berry should be green with no signs of wilting. The surface of the berries is firm, shiny, smooth, without dents or damage. It is important to listen to the aroma – it should be rich, berry. By the way, Irina Koziy also speaks about this – it is better to choose delicious garden strawberries by smell.

The department notes that it is worth refraining from eating wet berries with spots on the surface, without aroma. You do not need to take soft berries – perhaps the process of decay has already begun in them. … If the berries have dry, yellowed “cups” leaves, then most likely such berries have been harvested for a long time. Irregular color, greenish spots, white tip – these are signs of incomplete ripeness of the berry.