Sunday, March 17, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Berry Pickers | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs suspends the reception of visa applications for wild berry pickers in Thailand

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
Berry Pickers | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs suspends the reception of visa applications for wild berry pickers in Thailand

For example, wild berry pickers from Thailand are not granted Schengen visas for the summer harvest season.

State Department has decided to suspend the reception of Schengen visa applications for natural berry pickers in Thailand.

The suspension applies to all applicants in the countries under the jurisdiction of the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok, i.e. Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar. This means that berry pickers from these countries will not be granted Schengen visas for the summer harvest season.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visa consideration must take into account the obvious and serious risk of exploitation and human trafficking.

#Berry #Pickers #Ministry #Foreign #Affairs #suspends #reception #visa #applications #wild #berry #pickers #Thailand

See also  Tennis | Simona Halep continued her convincing form in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon - "The best tennis of my career"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Sobibor excavations reveal 'horrific story': scissors, combs and the plate of Hague Sara

Sobibor excavations reveal 'horrific story': scissors, combs and the plate of Hague Sara

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result