Berry Pickers | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs suspends the reception of visa applications for wild berry pickers in Thailand

For example, wild berry pickers from Thailand are not granted Schengen visas for the summer harvest season.

State Department has decided to suspend the reception of Schengen visa applications for natural berry pickers in Thailand.

The suspension applies to all applicants in the countries under the jurisdiction of the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok, i.e. Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar. This means that berry pickers from these countries will not be granted Schengen visas for the summer harvest season.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visa consideration must take into account the obvious and serious risk of exploitation and human trafficking.