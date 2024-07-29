Berry Pickers | The labor ministers of Finland and Thailand are discussing berry pickers today

Berry pickers|The Finnish and Thai authorities already discussed the matter remotely on Friday. The Thai authorities still wanted to investigate the pickers’ employment contract.

Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok) is scheduled to discuss today with the Thai Minister of Labor about allowing Thai berry pickers to Finland.

The Finnish and Thai authorities already discussed the matter remotely on Friday. Board advisor to the Ministry of Labor and the Economy Jarmo Tiukkanen told STT that the Thai authorities still wanted to investigate internally the pickers’ employment contract and its contents after Friday’s discussion.

“Now that the pickers’ employment contract has an hourly wage, the Thai authorities still have concerns about whether it will produce sufficient earnings and security for the pickers.”

Tight said that he was confident that the pickers would still be allowed into Finland, as the Thai authorities did not raise any other concerns in the discussion.

The Finnish Immigration Service has issued employee residence permits to 900 pickers. The pickers also need an exit permit issued by the Thai authorities to enter the country.

Alan the executive director of the Arctic aromas association, which acts as an interest organization Birgitta Partanen told STT on Friday that the decision on the arrival of berry pickers to Finland has dragged on for an unreasonably long time.

“The aim of the employment contract was to secure the earnings of the Thai pickers, but now we are going in the exact opposite direction. The picking time is getting shorter all the time, and thus also the work period of the pickers.”

Thai authorities have previously not allowed pickers into Finland during the current harvest season due to problems in the berry industry and serious suspicions of human trafficking.