Berry Pickers | The ban on visas for Thai pickers can bring down several companies, says the industry association of the berry industry

The executive director of Arctic Aroma wants the visa ban for Thai pickers to be reconsidered.

2.2. 20:29

If The ban on visas for Thai pickers will remain in force, it will have serious consequences for companies in the industry, according to the natural product industry association Arctic Aroma.

“Then we’re in trouble. In that case, several companies will probably fail,” says the executive director Birgitta Partanen.

“Although efforts have been made to develop domestic collection over the past few years, and it has been made to rise in a better direction, there is no way that it can be set to a model that would be able to cover the current raw material needs.”

Finland According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the issuance of visas to Thai wild berry pickers has been suspended at the Finnish embassy in Bangkok.

The basis is the ambiguities related to picking, including the unreliability of information given in visa applications, the risk of human trafficking, the ongoing police investigation in Finland, and possible changes to the pickers’ status.

Read more: Thai pickers are not granted visas to Finland – The reason is the risk of human trafficking

“Human trafficking should not be allowed under any circumstances, and we also strongly condemn it. It is negative for the entire Finnish natural product industry,” says Partanen.

The share of Thais in picking Finnish wild berries is 85–90 percent. There were about four thousand Thai pickers in Finland last year, and more than three thousand are expected by next summer.

Beard believes that with some timetable Finns would be able to replace the share of foreign pickers, but that would require, among other things, the organization of a collection network.

“I believe that we will be able to increase the share of Finns, but it will take a few years,” he says.

“During the coronavirus epidemic, Finns have rediscovered nature. Berry picking has increased enormously, but the trade takes place mainly on Tori.fi and Facebook, directly from pickers to consumers.

What kind of would you send greetings to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs?

“I am sending such greetings that the matter needs to be brought to the table again and the overall effects assessed. It has really big regional economic effects if it leads to us not getting pickers.”

Partanen says that alternative solutions must be looked at in cooperation with industry players.

According to Partanen, the goal of the visa ban is extremely good and worthwhile, but the means are wrong. He therefore pursues more careful preparation and impact assessment.