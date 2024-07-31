Berry Pickers | Thailand is expected to process permits for berry pickers: one company has already bought plane tickets

Berry pickers|Thailand has not dared to let workers into Finland due to suspicions of human trafficking.

To Finland the permit processing for the expected Thai berry pickers is still in progress. Board advisor of the Ministry of Labor and the Economy (TEM). Jarmo Tiukkanen however, says that the decision of the Thai authorities is expected soon. At least one company has already bought plane tickets for the berry pickers for Thursday.

“It’s about a few dozen people, most of the company’s employees are coming on August 7. A total of 900 berry pickers are coming to the country,” says Tiukkanen.

Employees have not been allowed to enter Finland in the past due to suspicions of human trafficking plaguing the industry. Thailand’s Ministry of Labor has wanted to check the wage level of berry pickers before issuing permits to leave the country.

“The picker’s net income for two months is a little over 1,700 euros net. If you do additional work, the maximum amount is 4,000 euros net,” Tiukkanen lists.

TEM has been in contact with the Thai embassy about the matter. The board advisor says that the time difference somewhat affects the progress of the decision. Plane tickets have already been purchased, although permits have not yet been issued because the berry picking season is underway and there is a rush to get workers into the country. Salary calculations have been made until the fifth day of October.