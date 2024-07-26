Berry Pickers | No decision has yet been made on allowing Thai berry pickers to enter Finland

Berry pickers|The labor ministers of Finland and Thailand will discuss the matter on Tuesday.

Berry pickers a decision has not yet been made on admission to Finland. Thai and Finnish authorities discussed the pickers’ situation remotely on Friday.

Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok) will discuss the matter with the Thai Minister of Labor on Tuesday, says the Cabinet Advisor of the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs Jarmo Tiukkanen for STT.

In the past In recent years, pickers from Thailand have come to Finland, who have picked the majority of Finland’s blueberries.

Thais have usually come to Finland with tourist visas, but this year the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the first time outlined that the pickers must enter into working relationships with the companies that buy the berries.

900 Thai berry pickers have been granted worker’s residence permits, but Thailand has not yet been convinced that it can let the workers travel to Finland.

Foreign ones concerns have been raised over the years about the status of berry pickers. Key Finnish operators in the berry industry have been charged with, among other things, human trafficking and bribery crimes. Many of the suspected crimes are linked to Thai berry pickers and their treatment.

Among other things, the CEO of one company and the former CEO of another company are accused of aggravated human trafficking.