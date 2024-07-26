Berry Pickers | Finland and Thailand will discuss berry pickers on Friday – will pickers still arrive in Finland this summer?

Berry pickers|The Thai authorities are concerned about the mistreatment of pickers.

finnish and the Thai authorities will hold a remote joint discussion on Friday. After the event, the aim would be to find out if Thai berry pickers will be able to come to Finland this summer.

The Finnish Immigration Service has issued employee residence permits to 900 pickers. In addition to a residence permit, pickers also need an exit permit issued by the Thai authorities to enter Finland. Thai authorities have not granted the pickers permission to leave the country because they are concerned about the ill-treatment of workers and suspicions of human trafficking.

Board advisor to the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs Jarmo Tiukkanen told STT on Wednesday that it is intended to reveal to the Thai authorities at the discussion how the grievances of the berry industry have been dealt with in Finland.

“There will be a discussion about what it means that pickers have now been granted employee residence permits, and what kind of protection it brings to the employee.”

Berry pickers recruited from Thailand have previously arrived in Finland with tourist visas. Due to problems in the field, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stopped accepting visa applications in March.

To here for the harvest season, companies must recruit pickers for employment, in which case they come to Finland with an employee’s residence permit. According to Tiukkanen, the protection provided by the employment relationship or the collective agreement does not provide 100% protection if the employer does not comply with the legislation and the collective agreement. However, Tiukkanen considers the pickers’ situation to be clearly better now than before.

Serious accusations of human trafficking have been directed at three large Finnish berry companies. The former CEO of Polarica Marjahankinna and the CEO of Kiantama are charged with numerous gross human trafficking crimes.

In addition, the CEO of Arctic Group is suspected of aggravated human trafficking.

Process owner of the Finnish Immigration Service Tuuli Huhtilainen told STT on Wednesday that none of the three companies has applied for workers for this harvest season.