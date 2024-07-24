Berry Pickers | 43 berry pickers tried to fly secretly to Finland – Thailand prevented

Berry pickers|Thailand currently does not allow berry pickers into Finland due to human trafficking concerns. According to the Thai government, some have tried to travel despite this.

Thailand stopped 43 Thais trying to travel to Finland on Saturday. The country’s authorities suspect that the group was on their way to Finland to pick berries, although Thailand does not allow pickers into the country for the time being.

Thai authorities are investigating the incident. According to the local press, the Ministry of Labor is looking for local operators whom it suspects of defrauding the pickers on their way.

The group’s departure intentions were revealed thanks to an anonymous tip, the government in the bulletin let’s tell. The departures were stopped at Bangkok International Airport, from where they were supposed to fly to Finland via Qatar.

There were 36 men and 7 women in the group, all of whom admitted that they were on their way to Finland to pick wild berries without a permit issued by Thailand, the release states.

Thai people in previous years, the pickers have picked the majority of the blueberries that end up being sold in Finland. The pickers have typically entered the country on tourist visas and sold the berries to companies.

This spring, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland stated that it will no longer be possible to go to the picking country with a tourist visa. Now companies have to hire pickers as their employees, and 900 pickers have been granted a worker’s residence permit in Finland.

However, Thailand currently does not allow its citizens to go to Finland to pick berries, because it fears the pickers being mistreated.

The Ministry of Labor reminds in a press release that the issuance of exit permits is on hold for the sake of the employees’ well-being.

Finnish and Thai authorities there is a quantity to discuss letting pickers into the country this week.

Key ones charges have been brought against Finnish operators in the berry industry for crimes such as human trafficking and bribery. Many of the suspected crimes are linked to Thai berry pickers and their treatment.

In the ongoing trial, punishment is demanded, among other things, to the CEO of the Kiantama company for 62 counts of aggravated human trafficking. The former CEO of the Polarica company is accused of 77 counts of aggravated human trafficking in another trial, which will start in the district court of Lapland on August 12.

In both Polarica’s and Kiantama’s trials, the same Thai partner is also accused.

The police are also investigating events related to a third berry company, Arctic Group, as gross human trafficking. The preliminary investigation of this case is reportedly still ongoing.

In addition, a government adviser who worked in the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs is accused of taking a gross bribe and breach of duty.