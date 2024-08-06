Berries | The arrival of Thai berry pickers in Finland is delayed – Will the blueberries rot in the forests?

Berries|Most of Finland’s forest berry harvest remains uncollected anyway.

Although the blueberry harvest is already very ripe in southern Finland, the harvest season in northern Finland will last well into the turn of August and September, estimates a researcher from the Natural Resources Center (Luke) Outi Manninen berry situation for HS on Tuesday.

“Fortunately, Finland is such a long country that even though the critical moments for the blueberry harvest are starting to arrive in southern Finland, and the crop is already very ripe, there is still time in northern Finland.”

According to him, there are also good blueberry places in Lapland’s traditional bridging areas.

The situation of the blueberry harvest in the coming weeks also depends on the weather. If the weather gets colder, the harvest will remain good for a long time, he estimates. If, on the other hand, there is heat, the berries will ripen faster.

“The lingonberry is just coming in, the statistics only have a few observations of ripe berries even in southern Finland.”

The actual lingonberry harvest season is only in September.

So there is still a grace period for the berry harvest to be collected more abundantly, also for commercial purposes, as in previous years. In previous years, companies operating in Finland that deliver natural berries to the retail trade have had the help of Thai berry pickers.

Thai people however, getting berry pickers to Finland this berry season is still unclear. Next week was reportedthat the Thai authorities have not granted exit permits to the pickers who want to go to Finland.

The difficulties in getting Thai pickers to Finland are due to the customs duties of previous years for Finnish companies selling natural berries abuses and suspicions of human trafficking. In February, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the issuance of visas to Thai wild berry pickers had been suspended at the Finnish embassy in Bangkok.

Berry pickers currently need an employee residence permit. Migr announced in July that it issued 900 positive worker residence permit decisions to Thai pickers who applied for permits.

Also a newspaper on Friday Bangkok Post reported that 900 berry pickers were about to leave Thailand for Finland.

According to Bangkok Post, the necessary documents have been sent to the Thai embassy in Helsinki for their final confirmation. Immediately after confirmation, the employees would be able to leave for Finland.

HS has not reached the Thai embassy to comment on the current situation.

About the berry situation for example, the executive director of the Arctic Aromas association has been worried Birgitta Partanenwho commented For Uutifinloman already on July 22, the situation is very critical for the berries of this harvest season in Finland. He announced decisions about sending Thai berry pickers to Finland already that week, otherwise it would be too late.

According to Luke Outi Manninen’s understanding, foreign labor has been used in the collection of wild berries, mainly in the collection of jam, blueberry and lingonberry. HIlla’s harvest season has already passed this season.

Blueberries and other berries are left to rot in the forests anyway.

“The amount of berries picked from the actual harvest is less than 10 percent. Most of this amount is picked up by private households.”

Although the lack of foreign berry pickers certainly has some effect on the situation, in the end the situation regarding the amount of berries picked does not really differ from previous years, states Manninen.

“Our picking culture is still so strong that private people collect more berries than these companies combined.”

If the arrival of Thai pickers to Finland is still delayed, the availability of domestic berries in frozen form during the winter may be weaker. So if you want to ensure the availability of berries throughout the winter, you should head to the berry forest yourself.