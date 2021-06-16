The statement of the Presidency of the House of Representatives said that “the decision to assign a prime minister is outside the will of the President of the Republic, but rather stems from the decision of the representatives, that is, the legislative authority, which conducts parliamentary consultations to form the government is the designated president.”

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri added in the statement: “It is my right to try, at the request of the Prime Minister-designate, to help him in any initiative he might reach, especially since the President of the Republic, who has the authority to sign a decree to form a government in agreement with its Prime Minister, expressed every desire to do so and sent several Messengers were sent in this regard, and more than one meeting took place in the Republican Palace and others to make the so-called Berri initiative a success without my personal presence, and (the judge was satisfied) as long as the number of ministers increased to 24.”

Berri explained: “As long as the issue of the interior was resolved until you insisted on 8 ministers + 2 named by the President of the Republic, who has no constitutional right to have one minister, as he does not participate in voting, so how can he have votes in an indirect way.”

The statement indicated that: “Everything is broken, the country is collapsing, institutions are eroding, the people are writhing, and the Constantinople wall is collapsing, with the rejection of an initiative approved by the West, the East and all Lebanese parties except for your honorable side. You made the statement yesterday frankly saying we do not want Saad Hariri as prime minister.”

The statement concluded by saying: “This is not your right, and the decision to assign him is not from you, and the Parliament said its resounding speech in response to your letter to it. What is required is a solution, not a journey, and the initiative continues.”