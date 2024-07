A feat by Matteo Berrettini, who beats the Greek world no. 12 Stefanos Tsitsipas in two sets and flies to the final on the red clay of Gstaad, Switzerland. The Italian, no. 82 ATP, prevailed with a score of 7-6 (8-6) 7-5 in just under an hour and three quarters of play. In the final he will face the Frenchman Quentin Halys, no. 192 ATP, who won the challenge against the German Jan-Lennard Struff, no. 37 ATP.

