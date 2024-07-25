Jannik Sinner after withdrawing from the 2024 Paris Olympics: next tournaments? ATP 1000 in Montreal, then Cincinnati and US Open

Jannik Sinner’s withdrawal from the 2024 Paris Olympics came as a bolt from the blue for Italian fans. Tonsillitis, throat plaque and fever have forced the world number one to a painful resignation. “I am extremely sad and disappointed,” explained the Italian tennis player who will now have to be treated to get back in shape as soon as possible.

When is Jannik Sinner back? The heavy bill in the Canadian Open on the road to the 2024 US Open

Yes, because summer on American concrete is upon us: just over ten days (August 3rd) to get back in shape as a crucial tournament for him begins, theCanadian Open in MontrealMasters 1000 which he won last year (in the Toronto arena) by destroying De Minaur in the final.

A heavy bill that Jannik Sinner must face in the best possible way trying to reconfirm himself as champion or at least losing the least number of points possible. Then, eventually it will be more comfortable The Cincinnati Masters (another 1000) where in 2023 he immediately went out in the round of 32 (against Lajovic), to get to the US Open (round of 16 lost to Zverev twelve months ago) in which everyone hopes to see him triumph, thus equalling the victory in the 2024 Slams with Carlos Alacaraz (winner of Roland Garros and Wimbledon).

Jannik Sinner? The (big) regret for the Paris Olympics is Matteo Berrettini

But paradoxically it hurts as much as, if not more than, the absence of Matteo Berrettini at the 2024 Olympics. Logic would have wanted him to fly to Paris, but unfortunately the regulations did not allow it. The 3 initial players called up for the singles were obligatory: Lorenzo Musetti (splendid semi-finalist at Wimbledon) and Matthew Arnaldi (i.e. the first Italians following the ATP ranking). And Jannik’s replacement will be Andrea Vavassori, as he was already present for the doubles (with Simone Bolelli).

It’s a shame not to have Berrettini who is experiencing a moment of super form: top physical condition, confident in his shots (devastating forehand serve, the backhand works well and is a guarantee at the net) and coming off a string of victories which led him to conquer the Swiss Open in the last few days (knocking out people like Auger Aliassime and Tsitsipas), with the semi-final already achieved in Austria and the return to the top 50 made official in the ATP rankings on Monday.

This Berrettini would have been a very uncomfortable customer for everyone at the Paris Olympics and a sure candidate for the medal….

Paris 2024 Olympics, Musetti and Jasmine Paolini chasing medals for Italian tennis

Even without Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettinithe Italian tennis team arrives in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower with legitimate hopes and ambitions: in the women’s field Jasmine Paulini – number 5 in the world and 4th seed at the Games – dreams of triumph in singles (after two consecutive Slam finals) and also in doubles (together with Sarah Errani). Without forgetting a Lorenzo Musetti who impressed everyone between the Queen’s and Wimbledon finals (a tricky debut against Gael Monfils) and pay attention to the couple too Bolelli-Vavassori…