Rome – Impressive Matteo Berrettini: on the clay of Gstaad in the semifinals he serves 89 percent of first serves, winning 92 percent of points (20 out of 21 in the first set) and closing 7-6 7-5 against the number 1 seed of the tournament, the number 12 ATP (formerly no. 3) and reigning champion of Monte Carlo, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and is in the final for the third time – in three participations! – in the Swiss ATP 250. It is the fifteenth final in his career for Matteo, who from today is virtually number 58 ATP.

Tomorrow he will meet, as a clear favourite, French qualifier Quentin Halyswho at 27 years old reaches his first ATP final of his career.

“Every year and every final is different,” says The Hammer, after signing an old-style Berrettini performance, relentless on serve and devastating with the forehand. “Gstaad is a special place for me, the first time I played here (in 2018, ed.) I had never even reached a semifinal on the Tour and I won against Bautista Agut. Today I knew it would be a match like that, where you couldn’t get distracted for a second, and I’m happy with how I managed to stay focused until the end. And it’s an important final because it comes after so many problems, and the injuries of the last few months.” Not bad, considering the physical problems, the 2024 average on clay for the ‘herbivore’ Berrettini, who was also forced to skip Madrid, Rome and Paris: victory in Marrakech and, for now, final in Gstaadafter beating the tennis player who in Monte Carlo had been able to stop Jannik Sinner. Thus, the regrets for the very early Italian derby at Wimbledon are also growing, where this Berrettini, with a less cruel draw, could have gone a long way.

Against Halys, 27 years old, number 192 ATP, big surprise of the tournament who eliminated the German Struff in the semifinal (6-3 7-6), there is only one very distant precedent, in 2015 in a Futures in Tuscany, won 6-3 7-6 by the Frenchman. «I remember that match well», says Matteo. «The surface was different, it was very hard fought, let’s see what I can do tomorrow». In case of victory Matteo would be among the top 50 ATP, Italy is now used to being in the final every week on any surface.

And it’s the final, the first since Roland Garros 2022, also for Rafa Nadal in Bastadin Sweden. After spending four hours on the court yesterday, the 38-year-old phenomenon had to work hard today in three sets 4-6 6-3 6-4 to come back from behind against Croatian Duje Ajdukovic. “It was a tough match,” Rafa said. “Duje has a great backhand and a lot of confidence. I tried to push him back but it wasn’t easy. Returning to the final after such a long time is still great news.” For the former no. 1, it will be the 131st final in his career (92 titles), the 72nd on clay.