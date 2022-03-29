Matteo from Miami would fly to Barcelona for a consultation with Professor Cotorro, the same as Nadal. The eventual absence in the Principality is not very painful for the classification. But at the Caja Magica he defends the final

There is no peace for Matthew. Indeed, there could also be a joke. Now Rome, his Rome, becomes a nagging question: will Matteo Berrettini be in time to recover from the injury to his right hand, which forced him to have the operation? Even if the Italian number 1 himself defined the surgery as “small”, it would be a drainage of liquids due to tendon inflammation in the little finger of the right hand. No structural damage, therefore for him who hopes to save at least part of the season on clay. Difficult to see him on the field at the Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo, starting in just over a week.

An absence from the Principality’s tournament was not very serious in terms of rankings, because the endowment of points to defend is not high. In 2021 Matteo had returned to Montecarlo after the abdominal injury that had kept him stationary for two months. On that occasion he was released in the second round, beaten by Davidovich Fokina. A few weeks later, however, he had won the 250 title in Belgrade and reached the final in Madrid, stopped by Zverev. These points are rather precious in view of the appointment of the heart, at the Foro Italico in less than a month and a half. See also Ancelotti's stinginess leaves Real Madrid without the Cup

The operation in Spain – The Roman, number 6 in the world, had withdrawn from the Miami tournament and after a few days in Florida he had decided to return to Europe, towards Barcelona where his doctor Angel Cotorro works, the same as Rafa Nadal, who had taken care of him already for the injury to the abdomen. The operation would have been in Barcelona after the consultation with the medical team and the investigations at the Mapfre clinic. The rehabilitation will then be entrusted to the physiotherapist, also Spanish, Ramon Punzano.

Unfortunate start – 2022 certainly did not start in the best way, for Matteo Berrettini: the Roman, after the semifinal reached in Australia, had already been forced to retire in the first round of the Acapulco tournament against Tommy Paul, due to a new abdominal problem . In Indian Wells, before the move to Florida, he had gone out in the round of 16 against Kecmanovic. In a few days we will know when and where we can see him again. Hoping for a very quick recovery. See also Putin, operation Donbass: the Russian leader supervises the exercise in Belarus, but the target is in the South

March 29 – 11:26 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Berrettini #operation #Spain #goal #return #Madrid #Rome