The Roman tennis player will face Yannick in the second round of the Toronto tournament on Wednesday 9 August (5 pm scheduled): a blue derby that had never taken place until today

Matteo Berrettini will face Jannick Sinner on Wednesday 9 August in the Italian afternoon in the second round of the Toronto tournament: it is the first time that Davis’ two teammates have had to face each other and therefore there is great curiosity for the final verdict. The Roman tennis player, who beat the French Barrere without problems on his debut in Canada (6-4 6-3), appeared in excellent condition, especially in rounds of service. For Berrettini-Sinner it also marks the debut in this tournament of the South Tyrolean tennis player.

BERRETTINI-SINNER: MATTEO DREAMS — After the injuries and the crisis caused by the very hard knockout in the other derby against Sonego in Stuttgart in June, Berrettini showed signs of a great recovery at Wimbledon and, above all, in the first match in Toronto. Obviously the position in the standings, number 38 Atp, indicates him as an underdog in the match with his friend Yannick, but the Roman’s attempt will be to make a coup and start a great comeback in the ranking. Matteo’s victory for Gazzabet is worth 2.47 while on Bet365 and Netbet it goes up to 2.50 to reach 2.51 for Planetwin 365. See also Colorado one step away from the third Stanley Cup: leads the final 3-1 with Tampa Bay

QUOTES — Sinner, who entered the draw directly in the second round as seed number 7, returns to the hard courts and is looking for decisive points for official entry into the Finals in Turin. For Gazzabet his success in the derby is worth 1.48, on Planetwin 365 and Netbet the odds rise to 1.51 to reach 1.53 on Bet365.

The set betting odds are also curious: Berrettini’s victory is offered at 5 by Gazzabet, at 4.75 by Bet365, at 5.14 by Netbet and, finally, at 5.62 by Planetwin 365. Sinner’s next round, again with a score of 2 sets to 1, it is offered at 3.65 by Gazzabet, at 3.50 by Bet365, at 3.59 by Netbet and at 4.04 by Planetwin 365.

August 8, 2023 (change August 8, 2023 | 16:18)

