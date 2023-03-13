Matteo Berrettini replies to the haters on love with Melissa Satta: disrespectful to define it as a distraction

“Love is never a fault. Insults hurt”. She says it Matthew Berrettini in an interview with la Repubblica. The Italian tennis player talks about his difficult moment on the court (reduced from defeat at Indian Wells against Taro Danieln°103 of the ranking, in 3 sets 7-6, 0-6, 6-3), which is counterbalanced by the beautiful love story with the showgirl Melissa Satta. “I’m experiencing a feeling, I find it disrespectful to call it a distraction. I haven’t taken a different path from tennis. Many vent their frustrations on me, but I wake up with the same fears as any 27-year-old,” explained the Roman tennis player former world number 6 and finalist at Wimbledon 2021 (without forgetting the semifinals at the Australian Open and the US Open). On what critics and haters on social media want from him, Berrettini replies. “I asked myself, and I think I have an answer: the more exposed you become – not even famous – and you become the target of attacks, especially if things don’t go as you would like, or as people would like”.

Berrettini restarts from the Challengers in Arizona waiting for the Master 1000 in Miami

Meanwhile Matteo Berrettini starts again immediately after the defeat in the Indian Wells Master 1000. Waiting for Miami, the Italian tennis player has chosen to immediately return to the court playing a Challenger after almost four years: he will participate in the tournament in Phoenix, Arizona which he won in 2019 (when he was around 50th in the ATP rankings) beating Mikhail Kukushkin in the final. “As I always have, I trust my work and the ability to stay focused. The season is long and I’ll be back to my best soon,” wrote Berrettini. “My team and I have decided to play in Phoenix next week, thanks to the organizers who granted me a wild card”.

