Berrettini skips Roland Garros. Like last year, the season on European clay remains in fact a taboo for Matteo: Vincenzo Santopadre’s pupil has officially pulled himself out of the Parisian Grand Slam. After missing the tournaments in Madrid, Barcelona and Rome, the number 20 in the world is forced to miss even the most important tournament on clay due to the problem with his oblique abs.

The goal, at this point, is to get back to maximum for the season on grass, as happened last year. Berrettini hasn’t played since the victory against Francisco Cerundolo in Montecarlo, following which he withdrew before the match against Holger Rune. He has won seven games this season, four if you don’t count the United Cup in early January. Having missed the clay court season last year, he has no points to defend. In 2022 he returned to the field by winning the Stuttgart and Queen’s tournaments, before the forfeit on the eve of Wimbledon due to his positivity to Covid: returning to the best possible way for grass will therefore be essential.