Matteo and his tattoo: “It represents my family, my point of reference and I have it tattooed”. And on Monfils: “Now I’m more aware, it will be a good match”

The pendant, which he has worn around his neck since he was a boy, has become a tattoo. A compass rose that accompanies him, guides him, shows him the way, especially when he can get lost. A gift from a mother that has become much more than a good luck charm, it has become the compass of a career that has led Matteo Berrettini to break through yet another door in the history of Italian tennis, becoming the first to reach the quarter-finals in all the Slams: “It is a very important object for me, which always accompanies me – says the Roman after the victory -. I put it on the bench during matches, from when I played the Itf until today I play the Grand Slams. It makes me think of family, which is always my point of reference, in good times and even when things are not going well. And then I tattooed it to remind me every moment that if life makes you skid you can always get back on the right course “. See also Tigres would lose an important player for the match against Pumas

Difficult moments like last year, when instead of taking the field against Tsitsipas he had to give up due to an injury that then kept him off the pitch for three good months: “Last year I really wanted to play with Tsitsipas, but the my team convinced me that I couldn’t play. But obviously everything happens for a reason, and I was motivated to come back as soon as possible. This is also why I care so much about the tournament. “

A new Matteo – Next stop, Monfils. Quarters of the Us Open 2019, quarters of the Australian Open 2022: in the middle there was a lot of Matteo Berrettini: “Of course, the one who will play against Monfils is a different player. At the time I was a boy who was playing for the first time such an important match, on the center of an important stadium. I remember the double fault on the match point, I remember many moments that I will always carry with me. I am more ready and more aware, but it will certainly not be an easy match “. Meanwhile, the boy enjoys the best virtual ranking, number 6 in the world, and the joy of having become the only one to participate in the quarterfinals of all the Slams: “I really find it hard to comment on this news. I didn’t know. It makes me really proud. When I was little I looked to the great champions and never would have imagined getting this far “. Always on the right course. See also Hearthstone will soon add its new Battlegrounds compass system | EarthGamer

