“Take me off the pitch, I’m unwatchable!” Matteo Berrettini’s scream in Phoenix, in the Challenger from which he came out in the quarter-finals at the hands of world number 132 Alexander Shevchenko, made fans jump on their seats. It was quite clear that Matteo wasn’t having an easy time, his form wasn’t comparable to what he himself perhaps imagined and the crack in the security of the former Italian number 1 was evident. A crisis perhaps never so heavy in the career of the Roman, finalist at Wimbledon in 2021. Many ups and downs, difficult moments due to injuries, but never such pessimism. And maybe the mind, after so many ailments to the body, is the one that went haywire. He has endured a lot, pulled the rope and now that head that had to hold up so much tension, disappointments, recoveries has started rowing against.

Restart

—

Matteo Berrettini is now starting again from Miami, where he hopes to see some improvements compared to the last disappointing outings. Next to him is his family, coach Santopadre and also his partner Melissa Satta, who will leave for Florida to support him. The Roman was unable to play the Masters 1000 in Miami last year due to a right hand and the problem that forced him to undergo surgery and be out for three months. “I am happy to be here – said the former number 6 in the world at the ATP -, it is a tournament that I love in a city that I like very much and where I have many friends. Knowing that you will have someone who will come to cheer for you and that he loves you is beautiful. I will try to draw all the energy from them”. Especially in a difficult moment like this: “I don’t want to lie, it hasn’t been easy days both mentally and physically. It’s a difficult moment in my career, but I’m not worried. I’m aware that these things can happen especially in sports like tennis”. These constants on and off the pitch, especially last year with so many injuries, marked him: “It’s not easy to be constant when you have so many problems. After Australia I worked hard and when I had a calf problem in Acapulco, even if not serious, I feared another stoppage, in short, it wasn’t easy”. After Phoenix he trained intensely: “I have a lot of faith in the team and we are working hard both mentally and physically and athletically. I feel ready and I need a good result that gives me confidence for the clay court season which is my favorite and where I couldn’t play last year”. Matteo will make his debut in the second round thanks to a bye and will face the winner between Galan and Mackenzie McDonald.