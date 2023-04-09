The Roman tennis player on the eve of the tournament who has to relaunch him in view of the grass season: “In recent years they’ve gone six thousand laps but I’m the same player as always”

A season of rebirth, the one that awaits Matteo Berrettini. Born a terraieur, red can be the springboard to then accelerate onto grass, the loved and adored grass, where everyone expects the exploit, possibly at Wimbledon. The 26-year-old Roman won three ATP tournaments on clay, including the first in 2018, in Gstaad, beating Bautista Agut in the final, then in Budapest in 2019 and in Belgrade in 2021, with three finals.

monte carlo challenge — First, however, Matteo needs to get back on his feet a season that he has so far to forget: many, too many defeats in the first round, the outburst (against himself) at the Challenger in Phoenix, where he asked to “remove him from the field”, Indian Wells and Miami to forget. And now red, where everything resets and starts again, starting from Montecarlo, where tomorrow he will meet the American Cressy: an opponent who plays in a very, very annoying way, but on clay he would certainly be inferior to the Berrettini of the old days. even something less than the “deluxe” version of Madrid 2021, where he reached the final against Alexander Zverev. See also Muller accused of cruelty to his horses

cap thermometer — What Matteo will be in the Principality? All to see, but he still feels the same. “I think I’m always the same player, the same person, but I’m at a different moment in my career and I’m also learning from what’s happening – said the twenty-six year old from Rome in an interview with Sky Sport – In recent years I’ve always I went to six thousand, I played many games and unfortunately I suffered many injuries. I paid the price for this routine, I’m putting in a lot of work to play as many games as possible. This is a tournament that I particularly care about, I have the confidence to feel the same sensations as some time ago“.

caps and sattas — Matteo also defended, and it’s not the first time, his relationship with Melissa Satta, which cost him more than one criticism: “It makes me smile, on the one hand it’s positive because it means that tennis is among the most followed sports in Italy. Everyone talks about it and sees me around. I find it hard to answer about the engagement, I can’t conceive how a relationship can allow you not to do your job, but people talk – said Matteo – We live in the era of social media, in which everyone can say everything and it seems to me as if general education was missed. In the end, however, I’m happy, that’s what matters.” See also The reason why Carlos Rotondi did not sign with Cruz Azul

