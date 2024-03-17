ATP Phoenix, Berrettini defeated in the final

Matteo Berrettini defeated in the final of the Arizona Tennis Classic, the ATP 125 Challenger tournament held in Phoenix (prize money of 225,500 dollars). The 27 year old Roman he was defeated by the Portuguese Nuno Borges, seeded number 5 (and number 60 in the world), who won the final 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) in 1h58'. With this success, the Portuguese tennis player confirms himself as champion of the tournament, repeating the result obtained a year ago.

It remains a good week for the former Wimbledon finalist (and two-time winner of the Queen's tournament) who, upon returning after seven and a half months (due to the right ankle injury suffered in New York at the end of August) he reached the final of the tournament on American hard courts.

With the points gained Matteo Berrettini, who started the week at 154 in the ATP ranking, will rise to n.142 in the world rankings.

Berrettini: “It was a crazy week”

“Thanks to all the people who came to see me – it's been a crazy week – said Matteo Berrettini at the end of the final lost against the Portuguese Nuno Borges -. Today definitely didn't get the result I would have liked, but I'm happy to be back playing. It was a difficult match, Nuno is playing very well: he deserved the victory and also showed fair play by giving me the point on the set point in his favor.”

Berrettini in the final of the Arizona Tennis Classic, beat Vukic in the semifinals

Matteo Berrettini he had reached the final in the Arizona Tennis Classic, the ATP Challenger tournament, beating L. in the semi-finalAustralian Aleksandar Vukicnumber 7 on the scoreboard, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-2) in 2h15'.

In the first set, the Roman had scored the break in the seventh game but was immediately hooked by his rival. The balance holds out until 6-6, after a break point wasted by the blue in the eleventh game, which lasted 22 points. In the tie break there is no story.

Similar script in the second set. Berrettini ahead 2-0 with an immediate break, reply from Vukic who goes back to 2-2. From then on, the serves dictate the law (13 aces for Berrettini) until the epilogue of the second tie-break: also in this case, the blue does not give space to his rival and closes.

During the tournament Berrettini made his winning debut against the Frenchman Gastonn.85 ATP, then the success with Cazauxn.77 in the ranking and 8 in the seeding (recovering from 3-5 in the decisive set) and then the comeback victory (recovering a set and a break from a disadvantage) over Atmanen.136 ATP.