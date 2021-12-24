It was certainly not a trivial year, which began with an injury in Australia and ended with tears in Turin. In between, two tournaments won, the historic Wimbledon final and solid confirmation in the top ten, as an Italian number one. Meanwhile, according to the statistics of the ATP, Matteo Berrettini is the player who serves best under pressure. The confirmation that that day in April 1996, in the Conca d’Oro district of Rome, a super champion was born. Matteo, his last image of 2021, the exit from the field in tears from the Finals, gave chills to all the fans.