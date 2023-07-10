Berrettini “is back”: for the third year in a row, there is (at least) an Italian in the quarterfinals of the most prestigious tournament. Comment

Today Giorgia Meloni, 46 years old, and the whole sports nation is supporting pro-enterprise: the victory of Matthew Berrettini, 27 years old, Roman of Talents, against the Spanish Alcaraz, 20 years old, the number one in world tennis. Matthew goes back to Center Courtwhich has been missing for two years, from the first final of an Italian on London grass, lost against Djokovic36 years old, but followed by compliments from Sergio Mattarella82 years old, and of the blues of Left-handed58 years old, European champions, on that hot Sunday in July, at Wembleyafter defeating His Majesty’s haughty subjects on penalties.

READ ALSO: Melissa Satta defends Matteo Berrettini from social media: “I’m in love”

Berrettini he suffered, but now he’s back: he deserved it. A heart and a class that no injury can ever touch. Stronger than the bad luck and the owls of the rumors of Sky Sports, Berrettini, incited by the attractive showgirl, Melissa Satta37 years old, and since Panatonewho turned 73 yesterday, will play in the 10th round of the Grand Slam out of 19 career games.

Subscribe to the newsletter

