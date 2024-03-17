Berrettini in the final of the Arizona Tennis Classic, beat Vukic in the semifinals

Matteo Berrettini in the final of the Arizona Tennis Classic, ATP Challenger tournament. The Italian, returning to the circuit after 7 months, defeated the Australian Aleksandar Vukic, number 7 in the draw, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-2) in 2h15' in the semi-final.

In the first set, the Roman scored the break in the seventh game but was immediately hooked by his rival. The balance holds out until 6-6, after a break point wasted by the blue in the eleventh game, which lasted 22 points. In the tie break there is no story.

Similar script in the second set. Berrettini ahead 2-0 with an immediate break, reply from Vukic who goes back to 2-2. From then on, the serves dictate the law (13 aces for Berrettini) until the epilogue of the second tie-break: also in this case, the blue does not give space to his rival and closes. Berrettini will face the Portuguese Nuno Borges in the final, seeded number 5, who beats the Frenchman Luca Van Assche 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.