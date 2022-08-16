For the Italian, number 15 in the world, the defeat is added to that in the first round in Montreal

The difficult period continues for Matteo Berrettini on North American hard courts. The blue player was defeated in the first round of the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati by Francis Tiafoe, with a score of 7-6 4-6 7-6. A defeat that is added to the one in the first round in Montreal, last August 9, against the Spanish Carreno Busta. The fast approach had found him not very effective on the serve, awkward in his movements and consequently very foul, thus fully favoring his opponent.

The Roman tennis player, who skipped Wimbledon, is now number 15 in the world rankings with two weeks left to the start of the US Open. Today on the calendar the matches of the other Italian athletes: Sinner-Kokkinakis, Musetti-Coric, Fognini-Ramos Vinolas and Sonego-Shelton.

Berrettini is among the five players called up by the captain of the Italian Davis Cup team, Filippo Volandri, in view of the qualifying round against Croatia, Argentina and Sweden which will take place from 13 to 18 September in Bologna. Besides him Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli. The top two teams will qualify for the second phase, in direct elimination, in Malaga, from 21 to 27 November.

