Matteo starts well, loses the second set badly and closes 7-6 4-6 6-4 6-3. Now Ivashka, already beaten in the second round of Wimbledon

And also this second round, struggling, suffering, resisting, we took it home. Matteo Berrettini overcomes the Moutet obstacle in four sets 7-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 and takes a seat in the third round of the Us Open where Ivashka awaits him, scrambled in the second round of the unforgettable Wimbledon 2021. Corentin Moutet the Frenchman who he loves playing Einaudi on the piano, he would have liked to play our number 1 too, but it didn’t work out. Yet Berretto took a risk, he scared his aficionados especially after a bad second set, then returning to the game supported by the jackhammer he carries in his right hand.

The match – In the first set Berrettini starts well with a break but is immediately hung up by Moutet who, with his continuous changes of pace and cut, and a very slow serve but with a lot of rotation, manages to annoy the Roman a lot. We arrive at the tie break where Matteo, aided by the serve, manages to close the lead. The second set, however, sees a much more foul than usual Berrettini, many, too many mistakes for him who, after having snatched the joke from Moutet, immediately gets back on top. Literally engulfed by a black out, Matteo is below 0-40 at 5-4. He manages to save two set points but with two consecutive double faults he gives Moutet the second set.

The rebirth – It takes a moment to get together, a stop at Tsitsipas so to speak. Matteo takes a few minutes in the interval, changes his shirt, and returns to the pitch more centered. The Frenchman immediately gave up and Matteo managed to consolidate his advantage for the first time, stretching 2-0. In the eighth game Berretto still takes a big risk, with the other always forcing him to play an extra ball and goes up 30-0, then 40-40 and he goes to the advantage five times until, finally, a ace takes him to 5-3 and goes 6-4. Part of momentum also in the fourth set the Italian number 1, who snatches the serve from the French at the opening and also earns two break points for the 3-0. But the tennis player who loves rap manages to save himself.

