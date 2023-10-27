On Instagram: “Better to continue with treatment and training in view of next year. For the Davis Cup I am available in any way to support the team”
Matteo Berrettini’s 2023 ends here. The Roman tennis player announced on Instagram that he will not play any further tournaments: “After consulting with the medical team, we felt it was best to continue with treatment and training and focus on the 2024 season.” However, he will not fail to support the Azzurri in the Davis Cup: “I am in contact with captain Volandri and I am available in any way and at any time to support the team.”
The Roman tennis player injured his ankle during the US Open in the match against Arthur Rinderknech which forced him to withdraw: “Partial rupture of the anterior talar ligament”, the diagnosis. Long therapies, the hope of returning and perhaps taking part in Davis’ final phase, before surrender.
#Berrettini #season #ends