Matteo Berrettini’s 2023 ends here. The Roman tennis player announced on Instagram that he will not play any further tournaments: “After consulting with the medical team, we felt it was best to continue with treatment and training and focus on the 2024 season.” However, he will not fail to support the Azzurri in the Davis Cup: “I am in contact with captain Volandri and I am available in any way and at any time to support the team.”