Matteo Berrettini defeated in the first round of the ATP Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo. The 27-year-old Roman, fresh from his triumph in the ATP tournament in Marrakech, was defeated by the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, who prevailed 6-3, 6-1 in 1h13'. Berrettini can partially console himself with the wild card which will guarantee him a place in the main draw of the Italian Internationals, scheduled in Rome from 6 to 19 May.

Berrettini and Fognini, wild cards for the Foro Italico

“We will give a wild card for the main draw to Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini” for the Internazionali Bnl d'Italia, says the president of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation, Angelo Binaghi, during his interview with Storie Italiane on Rai 1. Berrettini he has played his home tournament five times, the last in 2021, with a record of 7 wins and 5 losses. His best result is the quarter-final of 2020 lost against the Norwegian Casper Ruud after victories over the Argentine Federico Coria and Stefano Travaglia.

Berrettini and Fognini thus join the seven Italians already assured of a place in the main draw in the men's tournament by ranking: Jannik Sinner (number 2 in the world), Lorenzo Musetti (24), Matteo Arnaldi (38), Lorenzo Sonego (57), Flavio Cobolli (63), Luciano Darderi (64) and Luca Nardi (76).

Djokovic on velvet

Problem-free debut for Novak Djokovic in Monte Carlo. The Serbian, world number 1, beats the Russian Roman Safiullin 6-1, 6-2 in 1h11' in the second round.