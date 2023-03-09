Matteo, after the bye in the first round, faces the Japanese in the first Masters 1000 of the year: he is clearly the favorite for the bookies

After retiring in Acapulco, in the match against Holger Rune, Matteo Berrettini reassured everyone: “Luckily I feel good and my leg is responding well to all the tests and training done in recent days”. To test the conditions in the world number 23 will be the Japanese Taro Daniel, who beat Carballes Baena in the first round. While Berrettini, like Sinner and Musetti, benefited from the bye as top seed.

Prediction: Berrettini + Over 21.5 game — Excluding the United Cup at dawn in January, Berrettini has actually won only one match this year – against Elias Ymer in Acapulco -, considering that against Alex Molcan in Mexico he had won due to the opponent's withdrawal after the first set. Matteo needs to win continuously to remove the uncertainties about his moment in form. And Daniel can be a tricky opponent: after winning against Wolf and even Ruud in Acapulco, the number 103 in the world made it through the Indian Wells qualifiers and beat Carballes (6-1 7-5) in straight sets. The forecast goes on Berrettini's side, but in a difficult match (two straight sets or three): the combo with Matteo's success and the Over 21.5 game is given at 2.39 by Better and GoldBet, 2.37 by Bet365.

Quotes — For all the main betting sites, Berrettini is clearly favored: the odds for Matteo’s victory are 1.25 for Novibet and Bet365, 1.23 for Better. While Daniel’s success is given 4.00 by Bet365, Novibet and Betfair. Furthermore, for bookmakers, the most probable result is the victory of the Italian tennis player in two sets: the odds in this case are 1.83 for Bet365, 1.80 for Betfair, 1.71 for GoldBet.

The precedents between Berrettini and Daniel — The precedents between the two players are on the side of Berrettini, who has won three times out of four. Daniel prevailed in the first match, in 2018 on clay in Istanbul when Matteo was number 102 in the world (Japanese 114). The Italian then won in 2021 in Belgrade (semifinal, in three sets) and Roland Garros (first round), to then find success last year in the quarterfinals in Naples (6-2 6-3).

See also Ricardo Cadena's 5 concerns with Chivas to face matchday 7 against Mazatlán March 9 – 1.36pm

