Nothing to do for Matteo Berrettini in the first round of the ATP 1000 in Cincinnati. The Roman lost in three sets against the 12th seed, the Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime (4-6 6-2 6-3 in 2 hours and 25 minutes), in a match with two faces. A bit of what happened to him in the match against Sinner in Toronto happened to Berrettini: a good start, a spur, good service and excellent movements on the pitch, then collapse in the second. A good hour for the former blue top ten, who apparently has a problem with keeping pace at certain levels. At Wimbledon the serve and the speed of the game, as well as his attitude, had masked everything, the concrete made him emerge.