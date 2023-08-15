The blue wins the first set against the top seed n.12 but then collapses and leaves the green light: it ends 4-6 6-2 6-3 for the Canadian
Nothing to do for Matteo Berrettini in the first round of the ATP 1000 in Cincinnati. The Roman lost in three sets against the 12th seed, the Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime (4-6 6-2 6-3 in 2 hours and 25 minutes), in a match with two faces. A bit of what happened to him in the match against Sinner in Toronto happened to Berrettini: a good start, a spur, good service and excellent movements on the pitch, then collapse in the second. A good hour for the former blue top ten, who apparently has a problem with keeping pace at certain levels. At Wimbledon the serve and the speed of the game, as well as his attitude, had masked everything, the concrete made him emerge.
There was curiosity about this match, since it was between two players who for one reason or another didn’t play a good 2023. For Auger Aliassime it was supposed to be the year of consecration, after the extraordinary end of the year 2022, but nothing worked. However, he got the better of Berrettini and a glimmer of light appeared in his path. The match turned suddenly: the Roman seemed in control, but the break at 2-1 in the second set changed everything. The Canadian took off and Matteo physically couldn’t hold out. In the late evening Sonego against Shevchenko, in the Italian night Musetti against Evans.
