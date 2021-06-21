Matteo Berrettini must have a lot to do. And this time the racket has nothing to do with it, here we play with the “rods” which, he explains, “in the course of my life I have moved higher and then higher still. And I don’t stop. Because it is never enough for me ”. The first Italian to conquer Queen’s enjoys London, “but it’s raining!”, Where his girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic also arrived yesterday. “We will spend two days of relaxation together before entering the bubble again, because you know, another tournament starts on Monday, a bit famous …”. Yes, they told us … And from that we start.