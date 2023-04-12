The Roman is ahead 5-0 in the first set but gets sucked in and loses 7-5, then the comeback more with his head than with his legs. Tomorrow he faces the Dane who liquidated Thiem

Federica Cocchi

Francisco Cerundolo crashes Matteo Berrettini's party, tries to steal his cake and gifts but returns home empty-handed. The Roman suffers a lot, fights just as much and then beats the number 34 in the world in three sets late in the evening in Montecarlo. The perfect gift for his 27th birthday, an eighth final in a Masters 1000, fuel on the fire of rebirth which is just a flame for now, but promises well. The Roman wins a difficult match, which had seen him dominate the first set 5-0 and then lose it 7-5. It seemed like it would end quickly, and instead Berrettini wanted to stay put, try to get the game back on track and he did. A victory that is worth more than the result because it was important not to give up, not to let yourself be overwhelmed by fatigue and negativity and to keep your head above water. Tomorrow against Holger Rune in the last match of the day will be very tough: little time to recover and an opponent who wants and can win a lot on clay.

THE MATCH — He opens immediately with a good service game, then with some help from the Argentine and an excellent return, the Roman takes a break ahead which is a nice breath of fresh air. The serve works, Francisco Cerundolo can't handle the response and quickly the Wimbledon 2021 finalist takes the lead 3-0 and then 5-0. At 5-2 for Matteo, however, Cerundolo recovers one of the two breaks from a disadvantage, confirms the 5-3 and with the answer gnaws points and safety from the Roman who first has a set point, then gives up again conceding to the Argentine number 33 in the world to return and take 5-5. But the worst comes in the 11th game, with the service that doesn't affect and the forehand out of focus that allow Cerundolo to snatch the serve from Berrettini again and extend 6-5. The eyes of the former number 6 in the world in the field change speak clearly, furious. He returns to the field determined to recover, takes 30-0 on Argentine service but fails to close and this time the set point is for Cerundolo. The Roman's legs don't turn, the Argentine puts the 7th game in a row in the pocket and sits ahead 1-0 (7-5).

BERRETTINI wins the 2nd set — In the second set Berrettini tries to enter with a slightly more positive mood, but it's difficult. After leading 5-0 and losing 7-5 head and legs struggle to get along. Cerundolo makes Matteo move, makes him run and the Roman is always on the edge, short of breath. But the attitude remains positive, the forehand follows the mood and works again. He touches his abs here and there, but it's probably just tension, nervousness. At 6-5 Matteo holds, especially with his head, and with what's left in his tank he earns 3 set points. Cerundolo always manages to get away with it, but Berrettini really wants this set and also earns the fourth chance. cancelled. Cerundolo shakes, and a reply from Matteo brings the situation to the tie break. He tries to galvanize the people left to cheer in the stands, tries to get all the energy possible and extends 6-0 at the tie break. He brings it home 7-1 with a liberating scream.

GLADIATOR CAPS — We return to the field for the 3rd set after an hour and 53 minutes of play. Berrettini calls the doctor, takes something for the pain that has been bothering him for some games, between the back and obliques, and returns to the field with a lighter heart. On 1-0 Cerundolo, Berrettini risks the advantages then closes with the ace for 1-1. Fifth game which is an arm wrestle: Cerundolo gives away, Matteo doesn't get distracted and on the third occasion he snatches the ball from the Argentine. 3-2 ahead, Matteo has an empty pass and from 30-0 he gets caught up on 30-30. He puts in a good first, one of the ones he knew how to do in the best times to get out of trouble, in the end he consolidates the advantage and goes up 4-2 with evident nervousness from his rival who in the following game gives twice the opportunity to make it 5-2 but it saves. He continues to push Matteo who makes his debut on 5-4 with a double fault and a grimace of pain, recovers immediately with a good first but ends up under 15-30. Ultrastellar tension, 30-30. Match point, second. Closes Berrettini 5-7 7-6 6-4. Now A very challenging rune challenge tomorrow night. Now we celebrate.