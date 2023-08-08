Matteo won 6-4 6-3 in the match against the Frenchman. In the next round Lorenzo will challenge Kokkinakis
Jannik Sinner will be the most interesting challenge of the second round in Toronto against Matteo Berrettini. The Roman, after the great tournament played at Wimbledon, returns to the field very well even on hard courts, beating the French Barrere in 2 sets. In the first set Matteo makes the difference with his serve, with 5 aces and 94% of points with the first. The break obtained at the third chance in the third game is enough for Berrettini to take home the first set 6-4. In the second set Matteo immediately breaks his opponent’s serve, but Barrere immediately returns to the match. The decisive game is the fifth, with Berrettini who breaks the serve again and directs the match until the ninth game, when the Frenchman serves to stay in the match. At the second match point Berrettini punishes, closing 6-4 6-3 in an hour and 16 minutes.
They faced each other on hard courts for the first time after 3 precedents on clay, but Lorenzo Musetti masterfully managed the Nishioka practice. The blue beats the Japanese 6-4 6-1 in straight sets in one hour and 15 minutes on his debut at the ATP in Toronto. Nishioka resists only one partial, serving well until the tenth game, the one in which the blue takes off, finding the break that closes the first game. At the beginning of the second set Lorenzo totally dominates, with Nishioka fully dolled up. Taking advantage of the rival’s empty pass, Musetti goes up 4-0 with a double break in favor. The Japanese gets two break points that could reopen the match, immediately canceled by Lorenzo. It’s the 5-0 blow and also the knockout in a set that ends 6-1. In the second round Musetti will face Kokkinakis.
