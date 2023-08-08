Jannik Sinner will be the most interesting challenge of the second round in Toronto against Matteo Berrettini. The Roman, after the great tournament played at Wimbledon, returns to the field very well even on hard courts, beating the French Barrere in 2 sets. In the first set Matteo makes the difference with his serve, with 5 aces and 94% of points with the first. The break obtained at the third chance in the third game is enough for Berrettini to take home the first set 6-4. In the second set Matteo immediately breaks his opponent’s serve, but Barrere immediately returns to the match. The decisive game is the fifth, with Berrettini who breaks the serve again and directs the match until the ninth game, when the Frenchman serves to stay in the match. At the second match point Berrettini punishes, closing 6-4 6-3 in an hour and 16 minutes.