The right hand problem that forced Matteo Berrettini to forfeit in the Miami tournament turned out to be more annoying than expected. The blue Top 10 was in fact forced to undergo a quick intervention during the day. The announcement came like a bolt from the blue, through the social networks, where Berrettini wrote: “My team and I talked to doctors and specialists and having carried out all the necessary checks and investigations, they advised us to proceed with a small operation to ensure a quick and complete recovery “.

The social press release

This would be a problem of edema, also known as dropsy or fluid retention, which is a swelling caused by the accumulation of quantities of lymphatic fluid within the tissues. “Today I underwent the operation and it went very well”, continued the Roman who appears smiling in the photo posted on Instagram. “The doctors and my team are already discussing the program to return to the field and as soon as we have a clearer picture I will provide you with more updates. As always, thank you very much for your support ”.