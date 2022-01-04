Ready redemption of Italy, which on the second day of the 2022 Atp Cup overwhelmed France 3-0 thus remaining in the running for the semifinals. Jannik Sinner won 6-3 7-6 (3) on Arthur Rinderknech, while Matteo Berrettini, decidedly refreshed and more on the ball than his uncertain debut against De Minaur, overtook Ugo Humbert in two sets with the score 6- 4 7-6 (8). Subsequently, Sinner and Berrettini were deployed in double by captain Vincenzo Santopadre, scoring a precious success against specialists such as Fabrice Martin and Edouard Roger-Vasselin: 6-3, 6-7 (9), 10-8 the score that confirms the balance of the match.

Obligatory path

Unfortunately, the clear success on the transalpines will not be enough for Italy to be sure to advance in the ATP Cup. To play everything in the last day in the semifinal key, in fact, Russia will have to beat Australia with any result (the 2-1 would be the ideal score). In fact, if the hosts were to overtake Medvedev and his teammates, they would already qualify among the top 4 with one round to spare, because they could then be joined only by Italy and Russia, but having won the direct match with both.