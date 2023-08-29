Italy’s conquest of New York, with blue men and women tennis players protagonists throughout the second day of the US Open, scattered here and there. A very rich programme, which will start at 5 pm (Italian time) with our two Matteos: Berrettini and Arnaldi, respectively against Humbert on court 5 and Kubler on court 14. A strong start, therefore, but the continuation is no less. And unlike the first day, Italian tennis will also be the protagonist on the most important courts of Flushing Meadows: Camila Giorgi will challenge Jessica Pegula in the second match on the Arthur Ashe, while Jannik Sinner will inaugurate the evening session of the Louis Armstrong (not before 1 at night) against Yannick Hanfmann. The other Azzurri in the field will be Martina Trevisan (against Jilija Putintseva on court 14 after Arnaldi), Lucia Bronzetti and Lorenzo Sonego, who will play in the fourth and final match of the day respectively on court 13 (against Barbora Krejcikova) and court 6 (against Nicolas Moreno ).