Second day in Flushing Meadows with no. 1 Italian who starts the run-up. It is also the turn of the two Matteos and Sonego
Italy’s conquest of New York, with blue men and women tennis players protagonists throughout the second day of the US Open, scattered here and there. A very rich programme, which will start at 5 pm (Italian time) with our two Matteos: Berrettini and Arnaldi, respectively against Humbert on court 5 and Kubler on court 14. A strong start, therefore, but the continuation is no less. And unlike the first day, Italian tennis will also be the protagonist on the most important courts of Flushing Meadows: Camila Giorgi will challenge Jessica Pegula in the second match on the Arthur Ashe, while Jannik Sinner will inaugurate the evening session of the Louis Armstrong (not before 1 at night) against Yannick Hanfmann. The other Azzurri in the field will be Martina Trevisan (against Jilija Putintseva on court 14 after Arnaldi), Lucia Bronzetti and Lorenzo Sonego, who will play in the fourth and final match of the day respectively on court 13 (against Barbora Krejcikova) and court 6 (against Nicolas Moreno ).
the big ones
—
But it’s not just the Italians, of course: day 2 of the US Open offers a lot, on all fields. Starting from Arthur Ashe, with the day that will be opened at 6 pm by Daniil Medvedev – against the 34-year-old Hungarian Attila Balázs – before Giorgi-Pegula. While the evening session (from 1 Italian) will have as protagonists Venus Williams (against Greet Minner, who took over the draw from Paula Badosa) and Carlos Alcaraz, engaged with Domink Koepfer. Lots of “material” also on Louis Armstrong and on the Grandstand: the daytime session on the Armstrong is scheduled for Jabeur-Osorsio, Rus-Keys and Diaz Acosta-Isner, with Sabalenka-Sanevska to close the day after the Sinner match; Alexandrova-Fernandez, Murray-Moutet, Wawrinka-Nishioka and Bogdan-Kenin will compete on the Grandstand. Instead, Zverev (against Vukic), Vondrousova (with Han), Svitolina (against Friedsam) and Monfils (with Daniel) will play on court 17, while Rublev-Ruusuvuori will be staged on court 5, as the third match.
#Berrettini #Arnaldi #5pm #Sinner #night #Giorgi #sullAshe #todays #program
Leave a Reply