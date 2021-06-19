Now Matteo Berrettini wants weed. And a noble grass, that of Queen’s – year of birth of the tournament: 1890 – which in the roll of honor has the best of tennis of the last 140 years, from Laurie Doherty to Donald Budge, from Rod Laver to John McEnroe, from Pete Sampras to Boris Becker and Rafa Nadal. Beating in two sets (6-4 6-4) the n.22 of the world, the Australian of Spain Alex De Minaur, Matteo won his first final in an ATP 500, the second of his career on grass after the one won in Stuttgart in 2019 and the second of the year after the one lost against Zverev in the Masters 1000 in Madrid. The confirmation of the universal talent of Matteo, who in his magical 2018 arrived in the semifinals on New York hard courts and who in 2021 won his fourth career ATP tournament on the clay in Belgrade and on the red also arrived in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, defeated only by Novak Djokovic.

Only one other Italian before him had reached the bottom of the fields of Barons Court: Laurence Tieleman (Roman mother, Dutch father) in 1998, when he was later defeated by Scott Draper.

In 2000 the Queen’s also led well to Gianluca Pozzi, who in eighths defeated the then world number 1 Andre Agassi and then stopped in the semifinals like the other Italian Davide Sanguinetti-

«Getting to the final was the goal of the week – says Matteo, who was seeded number 1 in London – It’s a great result, especially for the history of this tournament. I’m really happy because to beat Alex today, I had to play my best tennis ». During the week Matteo did not lose even a set, and he left just one turn of service on the street, against the other blue Stefano Travaglia in the debut match. Then he kept thirty in a row, gradually defeating two green specialists like Andy Murray and the other British Daniel Evans.

“I always think I can win my serving games. I know it is a great weapon ». The confirmation comes from the numbers shown against De Minaur: 89 percent of points won with the first ball, and eight aces.

Excellent news, in short, in view of Wimbledon, where Matteo, number 9 Atp, will be seeded number 8 for the forfeit announced by Rafa Nadal. In the final, tomorrow at 2.30 pm (live on SuperTennis) he will face yet another British, Cameron Norrie who in the derby between left-handed players 7-5 6-3 the most illustrious Denis Shapovalov, a Canadian talent used to always stopping at one step from the exploit. “How will I sleep? If I sleep too well it means that something is wrong ”, explains Matteo, who once again goes on the pitch as a clear favorite. “I have to be a bit nervous and tense, otherwise the adrenaline doesn’t flow and it’s more difficult to play.”

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS