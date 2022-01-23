Do you need to update your tennis history books? No problem, Matteo Berrettini from Rome takes care of it. The Italian number 1 surpasses the Spanish Pablo Carreno Busta in three sets 6-4 7-6 6-4 (with 28 aces) and takes a seat in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. He is the first Italian in tennis history to reach the quarter-finals in all Grand Slam tournaments. To dream of the semifinal, Monfils, the Frenchman who seems to have been reborn after his marriage to Elina Svitolina and this morning overtook the Serbian Kecmanovic, will have to pass through the test. Meanwhile, Matteo retools the best ranking by overcoming the defeated Rublev and finishing in 6th place.

Great balance up to the delicate 5-4 with the Spaniard ahead and Berrettini who serves to not give up the 1st set Berrettini. Immediately below 0-15, Matteo recovers immediately thanks to a service at 218 km per hour and gets back on track at 5-5. The moment is propitious and the hammer is hot, a great game of response from Berrettini arrives who also takes advantage of two aids from the tape and stretches 0-40. A straight out of Carreno gives him the advantage, 6-5. but it’s not over, Carreno immediately responds well and goes 0-15. Berrettini shoots two aces in a row (one at 213 km / h) for the 15-30. It serves the second and allows the Spaniard to take 30-30. A volley on the net leads Pablo to the counterbreak ball. Other ace: 40-40. The fourth ace of the game is set point. And Berretto goes to the break at 1-0.

Second set that opens immediately with three break points for our number 1, who, however, fails to exploit them. The Italian continues to be aggressive as he tries to slip into Carreno’s insecurities, who also drops to serve and offers his side several times without ours, however, taking advantage of it. The hammer does not betray, the aces rain from the sky, but the knockout blow that arrives in the 9th game with a break point that would have sent him to serve for the set is missing. And instead he must serve on the 5-4 of the other. A very delicate moment that Berrettini decided to get out of the way immediately: 3 aces (we are at 16). But a double fault and a free forehand put the other back in the running. We go to the tie break that our player plays with confidence, bringing home the second set with the ace abacus who reaches 22. In the third set the pupil of Santopadre immediately starts strong. It becomes dangerous in the fourth game, which goes to the advantage four times, but Carreno still does not want to give up his weapons. He risks ours in the 7th game when he is 30-30, but he keeps his head in the match and goes 4-3. At 5-4 Berrettini, the Spaniard gives up the serve. Matteo is in the quarters.