The rival of Russian tennis player Aslan Karatsev in the final match of the tennis tournament of the Association of Professionals, held in Serbia, in Belgrade, was the Italian athlete Matteo Berrettini. On Sunday, April 25, reports “Sport-Express“.

During the semifinals of the tournament, Berrettini emerged victorious from the match with the Japanese Taro Daniel with a score of 6: 1, 6: 7 (5: 7), 6: 0. The duration of their meeting was two hours, five minutes.

During the entire game with the Japanese opponent, Berrettini made two double faults and six break points out of 13.

On Saturday, April 24, it became known that the Russian 27-year-old tennis player Aslan Karatsev beat Novak Djokovic, the world’s first rocket, with a score of 7: 5, 4: 6, 6: 4 in the semifinal match of the tennis tournament of the Association of Professionals in Serbia.