Friday, September 22, 2023, 01:07







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

When sportsmanship meets emotionality, competitions are experienced such as the sixteenth edition of the absolute senior championship of the Region of Murcia, held on September 16. A competition that brought together 170 players, over 50 years old, in the 18…

This content is exclusive for subscribers